Traders Block Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue Due to Centaurus Mall Closure

Traders and shopkeepers have blocked-off Jinnah Avenue for traffic following the uncalled-for closure of Centaurus Mall. The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Building Control Department (BCD) sealed the mall after a raid last night.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Car Service Stations Announce Major Price Hike

According to the details, and reports, the authorities have sealed the shopping plaza citing ‘nonconforming use‘. CDA’s sudden intervention has risen the ire of the traders and shopkeepers who are demanding that the authorities unseal the building at once.

Jinnah Avenue is among the busiest roads in Islamabad. It is a main connecting road between Blue Area, which is the capital city’s work and commercial hub, and various residential areas within Islamabad.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) is yet to issue a statement or an advisory plan in this regard. Although, the protest is expected to continue for an indefinite period.

ALSO READ Lahore Traffic Police Will Now Use Parking Boots to Stop Illegally Parked Cars

Earlier in October, the mall burst into flames, after which it remained shut for several weeks, which resulted in numerous businesses being halted. After the latest incident, the working staff and the traders are unhappy with the government’s sudden decision.