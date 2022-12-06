News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Traders Block Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue Due to Centaurus Mall Closure

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 6, 2022 | 1:29 pm

Traders and shopkeepers have blocked-off Jinnah Avenue for traffic following the uncalled-for closure of Centaurus Mall. The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Building Control Department (BCD) sealed the mall after a raid last night.

ALSO READ

According to the details, and reports, the authorities have sealed the shopping plaza citing ‘nonconforming use‘. CDA’s sudden intervention has risen the ire of the traders and shopkeepers who are demanding that the authorities unseal the building at once.

Jinnah Avenue is among the busiest roads in Islamabad. It is a main connecting road between Blue Area, which is the capital city’s work and commercial hub, and various residential areas within Islamabad.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) is yet to issue a statement or an advisory plan in this regard. Although, the protest is expected to continue for an indefinite period.

ALSO READ

Earlier in October, the mall burst into flames, after which it remained shut for several weeks, which resulted in numerous businesses being halted. After the latest incident, the working staff and the traders are unhappy with the government’s sudden decision.


    • lens

    BTS RM’s First Solo Album ‘Indigo’ Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Youngest Property Tycoon to Build Country’s Most Expensive House in Islamabad
    Read more in proproperty
    close
    >