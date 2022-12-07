Reckitt to Help Rebuild Flood-Hit Villages with Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh

Reckitt and Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh (PRCS) recently entered into an agreement to collaboratively rebuild approximately 1,000 homes of those affected by the devastating floods.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a pledge under Hoga Saaf Pakistan, a flagship purpose program powered by Dettol that focuses on providing an ideally safe and clean environment for the country.

With 33 million people being displaced, urban flooding caused by severe monsoon rains this year in June has wreaked havoc. Over one-third of the country was under water, livestock had been lost, and 2 million acres of land were destroyed.

As the winter season arrived, the Reckitt team responded. With the Reckitt global team working closely for years with the PRCS counterpart British Red Cross, the relationship has extended to Pakistan as they commit to a fund of PKR 25 million for disaster relief from the floods.

Kashan Hasan, CEO, Reckitt Pakistan, said, “Our team has prioritized the flood-affected victims since the event took place. We initially donated Mortein Coils and Dettol Soap as an emergency response to combat water-borne diseases.”

“Now we have been able to devise a plan that will last longer as we enable shelter to thousands of people, especially as winter has arrived. PRCS and Reckitt are working towards the same agenda of creating safe spaces for the victims, and by joining our efforts we believe we can create a greater impact,” he added.

This partnership is working towards creating safe spaces against climate change, and for people to live peacefully in their homes for an extended period with amenities available in the current winter season.

The total funding that has come in not only caters to the shelters but will also provide support in mobile medical camps, relief kits for distribution, and WASH, the program for water treatment plants in the community.

Samar Ali Khan, Chairman PRCS Sindh, said, “We are very grateful to the Reckitt team as they have been working with us since the floods hit, only to now make our plan greater for the well-being of the flood-affected victims.”

“Under this collaboration with Hoga Saaf Pakistan we are looking to build about 1,000 homes, sheltering thousands of people from the cold and more diseases for the time,” he added.

Through this collaboration, both organizations help to remind everyone that the flood is still an issue we need to work on together, and it must not be forgotten.