Telemart and NIFT ePay Collaborate for Providing a Seamless Digital Payment Experience

Telemart has collaborated with NIFT ePay to provide a superior digital payment experience to its customers. NIFT ePay has built a unified digital financial platform that enables its merchants to accept all types of digital payments.

This partnership will benefit Telemart customers by providing a super convenient and secure way of making digital payments using their bank accounts, credit/debit cards, and wallets.

This shows the growing potential of Telemart and NIFT ePay and their vision of providing a customer-centric solution through access to smart, instant, and secure digital online payments.

Telemart is one of the leading brands and Pakistan’s 1st omni-channel e-commerce platform running a popular e-commerce website/app and 23 one-of-a-kind “PHYGITAL” offline stores across 17 cities of Pakistan.

Telemart’s mission is to provide a one-stop shopping solution to its customers backed by efficient after-sales service and quality branded products. Currently, Telemart is offering a product portfolio of over 200,000 products across 25+ categories on its e-commerce website/app.

NIFT ePay is one of the leading Digital Financial Service Providers (PSO/PSP), approved and licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It is backed by NIFT (National Institutional Financial Technologies (Pvt.) Limited), the only automated cheque clearing house in Pakistan.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Abdul Rauf, Co-Founder – Telemart, said, “ This partnership will enable millions of customers across Pakistan to pay digitally on Telemart’s website and app via bank accounts which is the most convenient and highly used medium for financial payments in Pakistan.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the development, Syed Faraz Javed, GM – DFS and Head of NIFT ePay, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Telemart for expanding the usage of Digital Financial Services in Pakistan’s e-Commerce industry. This partnership will provide more options to Telemart customers for making online payments for their purchases.”

Haider Wahab, CEO, NIFT, congratulated Telemart and NIFT ePay teams on their joint effort for enabling their customers to enjoy the benefits of seamless checkout using NIFT ePay.