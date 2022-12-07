The Bank of Punjab Declared ‘Corporate Finance House of the Year’ by CFA Society Pakistan

CFA Society Pakistan hosted the 19th edition of its prestigious Annual Excellence Awards in Karachi to recognize the outstanding performances of financial institutions, corporates, and professionals.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) was declared ‘Corporate Finance House of the Year’ for its remarkable services extended to the corporate sector of Pakistan, for bringing quality transactions to the market, and for the breadth of its distribution across the banking sector and capital markets.

The award, conferred upon BOP for the first time, represents an endorsement of the structuring capabilities of the investment banking team at The Bank of Punjab by a credible society of capital market professionals in the country.

It is also significant because the bank has structured and successfully arranged innovative and path-breaking facilities for the corporate and infrastructure finance sectors of Pakistan.

BOP’s investment banking is one of the most vibrant and innovative investment banking outfits in Pakistan with expertise in project financing, debt and equity capital markets, and financial advisory services.