ANF Seizes Nearly 3,000 KG Drugs in a Single Day

The ANF seized a large quantity of drugs during operations in various parts of the country on Thursday.

ANF sources said that 2,423 kg of opium, 400 kg of hashish, 14 kg of ice drug, and 20 kg of heroin were recovered during an operation in Mashkel tehsil, Balochistan.

In a joint operation with the Frontier Corps (FC), the ANF arrested two suspects near Hazro tehsil of Attock district and recovered 16.80kg of hashish from them.

During a raid at a private courier service in Karachi, the ANF recovered drugs from a parcel destined for the United States (US). The ANF officials said that 3.5 kg of ketamine was among the substances seized.

Separately, 781 liters of prohibited chemicals were also found and confiscated in a dry drain in Chaman.

ANF has registered cases of all of these incidents under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.