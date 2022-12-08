Sindh Teachers Finally Get a Good News About Increase in Salaries

The government of Sindh has raised the salaries of 4,425 contractual teachers across the province from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month, as reported by 24News.

In this regard, the provincial Finance Department has approved a budget of Rs. 995.6 million to pay teachers’ increased salaries for nine months, from April to December 2022. Note here that the Sindh Cabinet already approved this decision on 7 July.

The increment comes after the provincial Education Department forwarded a summary regarding it to the Auditor General (AG) Sindh for approval.

It is worth noting that these 4,425 teachers were inducted under two federal programs, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), during the government of former President, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

However, after the 18th Amendment was enacted, the teachers were brought under the control of the Sindh government. Meanwhile, the decision to regularize these teachers has not been considered yet.

Via 24 News