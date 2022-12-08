Sindh Begins Testing People’s Bus Service in Sukkur

Sindh transport department has successfully begun test drives of the People’s Bus Service in Sukkur.

Sindh’s Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon made this announcement yesterday via his Twitter page. He added that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given special orders to expedite its launch.

ALSO READ Locally Assembled Toyota Corolla Cross May Launch Earlier Than Expected

Memon stated that the People’s Bus Service for the residents of Sukkur would be inaugurated publicly this month. He added that, after Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana, the bus service will expand to Sukkur.

The Sindh administration seeks to give contemporary, comfortable, and inexpensive travel amenities to the citizens of the province, according to the transport minister.

Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad

Last month, the Sindh government launched the Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad. Currently, the service includes 10 buses that traverse Hattari Bypass between Hyder Chowk and Hattari Police station.

The route includes 13 stops on the Hattari Bypass from Hyder Chowk to Hattari Police Station. The temporary fare for this 15 km route is Rs. 50.

On the occasion, Memon expressed hope that this service will benefit a large number of travelers in Hyderabad.