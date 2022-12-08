Here Are Pakistani’s Top Recipe Searches of 2022 

By Sana Roger | Published Dec 8, 2022 | 11:45 am

Google has released its annual ‘Year in Search’, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan. The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

With such ease under COVID-19 restrictions, people in Pakistan celebrated all major festive occasions in 2022 and turned to Google to find modern recipes and a variety of food items. The search categories reflected Pakistan’s love for food, with desi cuisines topping the results.

ALSO READ

Check out the complete list of Pakistan’s top recipe searches of 2022 over the year below.

  1. Chicken
  2. Pulao
  3. Shami kabab
  4. Chicken soup
  5. Nuggets
  6. Chicken pakora
  7. White chicken
  8. Imli ki chutney
  9. Brownies
  10. Hot and sour soup

Sana Roger

An academic author, Fulbright alumna, and former Mass Communications lecturer, trying to make the...

lens

Twitterati Slams Lamborghini’s Cringey Slam Poetry Commercial [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Government Approves Funds for Taunsa-Layyah Bridge
Read more in proproperty
close
>