Pak Bean Enters the Fray Again as English Barmy Army Wants to Meet Him

Pakistani Mr. Bean recently rose to prominence as Pakistan took on Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup. A Zimbabwean fan took to Twitter to reveal that the fake Mr. Bean tricked his fellow countrymen after he pretended to be the famous Mr. Bean, Rowan Atkinson.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention in the cricketing fraternity as the whole episode ignited an unlikely rivalry between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, as the African nation sought revenge against the Men in Green.

Well, Zimbabwe did manage to avenge ‘Pak Bean Gate’, as it is now called, as they shocked the Green Shirts by winning the match on the last delivery by one run.

The whole saga gained immense popularity across the cricketing world, as the fans enjoyed the unbelievable story. Pak Bean’s popularity also witnessed a steep rise in cricket fans from across the globe.

Pak Bean has entered the picture once again as the England cricket team’s famous supporter’s club, Barmy Army, took to Twitter and expressed their desire to meet him.

Can anyone help us get in touch with Mr Pak Bean? We want to meet up whilst we’re in Pakistan! — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 7, 2022

Barmy Army’s hilarious tweet gained a lot of traction with over 8,000 likes and 350 retweets. Let’s see if Barmy Army’s wish to meet Pak Bean comes true.