Pakistan is Getting its First Ever Smart City in Punjab

Khawaja Tauseef Ahmad, CEO of the Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services Pakistan (AKCSP), paid a visit to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Ch. Pervaiz Elahi at the CM Office.

The key decision to build Lahore as a smart city in collaboration with the AKCSP was taken during the meeting.

In this context, the CM also sought a project plan. He stated that Lahore will enjoy the distinction of becoming Pakistan’s first smart city.

He went on to say that the city of Lahore will be digitalized with the help of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and that urban utilities will be delivered via a mobile app.

Along with this, Baba Bulleh Shah’s tomb in Kasur will be renovated to match the architecture of the Wazir Khan Mosque.

Earlier this week, CM Punjab attended the induction ceremony of MPA Khayal Ahmad Kastro as minister at the Governor House. Khayal Ahmad Kastro was sworn in by Governor Balighur Rehman.

The CM congratulated the newly appointed minister on taking the oath and expressed confidence that he will execute his duties properly while working to serve the people. The administration is focused on the welfare of the public, and it is taking every effort to provide assistance to the citizens.