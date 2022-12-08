Govt Renames Kamyab Jawan Innovation League Program

The federal government has renamed the PTI government’s Kamyab Jawan Innovation League Program to Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award and increased the award amount by 567 percent.

The incumbent government has increased the award amount to be paid to 10 top candidates for their innovations by Rs. 0.75 million from earlier Rs. 0.15 million to Rs. 1 million, official documents seen by ProPakistani revealed.

The Central Development Working Party has approved the revised PC-I of the Prime Minister’s National Innovation project with a cost of Rs. 450.11 million

Scope of Work

The program is a continuation of an already approved project titled “Kamyab Jawan Innovation League”. The federal government will finance this project through block allocation budgetary support of the Prime Minister Youth Program. The Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award (PMNIA), an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is being executed by Higher Education Commission.

As per revised PC-1, the Higher Education Commission will be the executing agency whereas the following five (05) public sector universities will be partner executing agencies for the provision of technical assistance for capacity building of the shortlisted applicants and region-wise pitching competition during the course of project implementation:

National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore

Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi

Institute of Management and Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar

Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta

The objective of the Innovation Award is:

Improving Pakistan Ranking in the Global Innovation Index,

Foster Entrepreneurial Culture among the Youth

Transforming Ideas to Businesses

Justification for Revision of PC-I and Variation in Scope of the Project: