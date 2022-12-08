Confirmed: Pak Suzuki Begins Work on Bolan’s Replacement

In late September, it was revealed that Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) had placed the launch of Every on the back burner due to production and economic troubles.

However, a reliable source privy to the matter informed ProPakistani that the automaker is gearing up to begin work on the minivan once again. He stated that PSMC is reaching out to vendors to source various elements for the vehicle.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt to Connect Gujranwala to Sialkot-Lahore Motorway

The timeline for the vehicle’s launch is unknown, although, with the ball rolling once again, PSMC may launch the new van as soon as H1 2023.

At the Pakistan Auto Show (PAS), a company official told this scribe that PSMC will launch the new Every in Pakistan in a few months, without mentioning the exact date.

Also, PSMC discontinued Bolan’s A.C. variant recently, which gave rise to speculations that the company might be phasing out the old van to launch the new one.

Although the 11th generation Every is almost a decade old itself, it looks and feels much newer than Bolan. It has a 660cc petrol engine with electronic fuel injection that makes more power and offers better fuel economy than Bolan.

ALSO READ Locally Assembled Toyota Corolla Cross May Launch Earlier Than Expected

It also has coil spring suspension, front disc brakes, and other creature comforts such as AC, front power windows, dual airbags, etc. that make it a significantly better product.

With these attributes, Every became an eagerly anticipated small van. Fortunately, PSMC is going ahead with its production in Pakistan despite the economic chaos.