Locally Assembled Toyota Corolla Cross May Launch Earlier Than Expected

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is poised to begin the local assembly of the Corolla Cross Hybrid soon.

A reliable source privy to the information told ProPakistani that the major structural and mechanical developments are complete and that the company is now working on the car’s fit and finish.

He added that the automaker has started working on the car’s nameplates, badges, and fitments. The source stated that the company is moving full steam ahead and aims to launch the Corolla Cross early next year.

Citing a confidential document, the source added that the vendors are almost done developing the local parts, adding that Corolla Cross’ assembly may begin as early as late December.

The Corolla Cross came to Pakistan in early 2021 as a competitor to the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. Although, it came as a completely built-up (CBU) car with a massive price tag, which dampened its appeal. It features a 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that combines with an electric motor to send 168 horsepower (hp) and 305 Newton-meters (nm) of torque to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox. The Corolla Cross hybrid boasts an impressive fuel economy of about 18 to 20 kilometers per liter. It has several useful features such as parking sensors, hill-start assist, cruise control, traction control, stability control, collision warning, seven airbags, auto-rain sensing wipers, and dual-zone climate control, among others.

Launch

According to Topline Securities, Toyota IMC recently stated during its quarterly briefing that Corolla Cross will debut in late 2023. Although, the latest reports suggest that the company may launch its first locally assembled hybrid car in H1 2023.

Car enthusiast opinion suggests that the car company has sped up the Corolla Cross’s local assembly after the launch of the Haval H6 HEV in Pakistan.

Since the latter has taken the mantel of ‘Pakistan’s first locally assembled hybrid vehicle’, the former may go for ‘Pakistan’s most popular locally assembled hybrid vehicle’ title.