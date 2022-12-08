Suspects Involved in Rs. 3.2 Billion Pension Scam Granted Bail

Karachi’s accountability court granted bail to three suspects in a Rs. 3.2 billion scam case involving pensions, on Thursday. The court also ordered the authorities to add their names to the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court rendered the verdict on the bail applications of the three defendants. Majid Ali and Azhar Hussain were granted bail subject to the submission of Rs. 5 million each in surety bonds.

The court ruled that the passports of the accused would be placed in the court until the case was resolved.

It stated that the National Accountability Bureau can file a petition to cancel bail if it so wishes.

According to NAB, the case involved 84 officers, including Amir Zia, former deputy secretary of finance.

They were accused of being part of the scam against Hyderabad Treasury pensions. They allegedly inflicted Rs. 3.2 billion in damages to the national treasury.

The State Bank of Pakistan debited the Sindh government’s account and transferred the requisite pension funds to the corresponding bank branch, with the bank’s officials crediting these pension funds into the accounts of private unrelated/unauthorized persons. Later, the bank officials assisted the accused with cash withdrawals of the deposited funds.