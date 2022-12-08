BBC Names Justice Ayesha Malik in 100 Most Influential Women for 2022

BBC has listed Justice Ayesha Malik as one of the 100 most influential women of 2022. This list also shows the importance of women in conflict situations around the globe in 2022.

BBC reported that Justice Ayesha authored several judgments protecting women’s rights, including the ‘landmark judgment’ that banned the ‘two-finger test for rape victims,’ which was used during the examination of cases of sexual assault.

Aside from her role as Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ayesha also conducts training and facilitates conferences for judges around the globe. She has initiated conferences for women judges in Pakistan to encourage the discussion around gender equality in the justice system.

In January, Justice Ayesha was sworn in as a Supreme Court Judge in a historic moment for the nation.

Gulzar Ahmed, former Chief Justice of Pakistan, said later to the media that he wouldn’t take credit for Justice Ayesha being elevated as an apex court judge. She deserved to serve as a Supreme Court judge.

The BBC also listed Billie Eilish, Olena Zelenska, Selma Blair, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alla Pugacheva, Elnaz Rojas, Yulimar Rojas, and Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah in the 100 most influential women of 2022.