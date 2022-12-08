Ufone 4G Users to Get 1GB Free Data on ‘UPower 120’ Subscription

Ufone 4G, after the success of its flagship UPower offerings, is further boosting the utility of its UPower 120 offer to deliver enhanced control and enablement to its customers.

Going forward, upon subscribing to any of the options in UPower 120, the consumer will be awarded Free 1GB data. The free data will be useable for the top two social media platforms, Facebook and YouTube.

The offer has been designed to help users fulfill their entertainment, educational, or work-related requirements, besides connecting with their loved ones.

A product that is already packed with value, this limited-time offer provides more convenience to UPower consumers.

The offer further enriches the value of UPower 120, which has great value for money by allowing customers to choose their own package from amongst four options.

These options include All-In-One-Bundle, Internet Bundle, All Network Calling Bundle, and Unlimited Ufone/PTCL calling bundle, as suited to different voice and data needs.

Customers can subscribe to the offer through UPower 120 scratch card, by visiting the nearest retailer or simply dialing *1234# from their handsets.

The bundle can also be subscribed to through digital platforms like the My Ufone App, UPaisa App, Ufone Website, or other digital applications.

The 1GB free Facebook and YouTube data will be valid for 24 Hours upon subscription.