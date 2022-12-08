Vivo iQOO 11 and 11 Pro Bring Faster Storage Speeds and Cutting-Edge Hardware

Vivo’s latest flagship phones have just become official under the iQOO family. The new iQOO 11 and 11 Pro are nearly identical with the latest and greatest hardware onboard but have only been launched in China for now. Vivo has not announced a global launch date as of yet.

Design and Display

The iQOO 11 series features the usual triple-color stripe design, which is an amalgamation between iQOO’s brand colors and BMW M Motorsport’s. This finish is known as the iQOO 11 Legend Edition. It uses both fiberglass leather and vegan leather and has been coated with a stain-resistant finish.

Each phone has a 6.78-inch 2K Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. It also supports 1B colors and HDR10+. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the screen.

Internals and Software

They also share the same computing platform which is quite impressive. It’s based on a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8 GB, 12 GB, or 16 GB RAM. UFS 4.0 is a new generation of storage that brings even faster loading times and more efficiency than UFS 3.1. You can choose between 256 GB and 512 GB storage, but there is no memory card slot.

The iQOO 11 series has Extended RAM 3.0, which can increase RAM capacity by up to 8 GB virtually. The iQOO 11s feature a V2 chip which takes advantage of the high frame rate and boosts game performance.

For software, the phones will boot OriginOS in China and FuntouchOS in the global market. Both will be based on Android 13.

Cameras

Cameras on the iQOO 11 and 11 Pro are slightly different. The iQOO 11 features a 50MP 1/1.57 inch Samsung GN5 main cam, a 13MP 3x “portrait” shooter, and an 8MP 16mm fixed focus ultrawide lens. The iQOO 11 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX866 1/1.49 inch sensor as its main cam. It also features a 50MP ultrawide and the same 13MP 3x portrait camera.

Pure Night View and 4K Ultra Night Video are available for enhanced noise reduction in images and videos. Both phones share the same 16MP selfie unit.

Battery and Pricing

The iQOO 11’s 5,000 mAh battery can be charged quite quickly at 120W. The iQOO 11 Pro reduces the size of the battery to 4,700mAh, but it can charge much faster at 200W. The Pro has 50W wireless charging, something that is not available in the vanilla model.

Vivo iQOO 11 Pro has a starting price of $716 in China and the standard iQOO 11 is yet to get an official price.

Specifications