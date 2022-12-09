FTO Orders Immediate Release of Stuck Soybean at Port Qasim

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 9, 2022 | 6:17 pm

In a landmark order, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Friday ordered the immediate release of the consignments of imported soybean feed for the poultry sector after approval of the Ministry of Climate Change.

In this connection, the FTO issued a detailed order on Friday.

According to the FTO’s order, the federal government should issue instructions to the Ministry of Climate Change to issue approval of the release on a one-time basis as a special case.

On the issuance of one-time deliberate release order from the Ministry of Climate Change, the release order for the nine stuck-up consignments should be issued without delay.

Collector of Customs Collectorate of Customs Port Qasim Karachi should immediately process the good declarations (GDs) of the stuck-up consignments of soybeans on one time basis, the FTO order added.

