New Intel Arc Driver Upgrade Doubles Counter-Strike GO Frame Rate

Intel has released a driver update for its Arc series desktop graphics cards. The new driver is designed to improve performance in DirectX 9 titles and brings an average of 1.8x improvement across multiple games.

Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS: GO) is still a hugely popular game despite its age. There are close to a million people playing the game at any one time. The average frame rate for the game at 1080p, while using Intel Arc, has increased by 1.79x with the new driver.

The improvement in frame consistency is even more remarkable. This should lead to a significantly smoother gaming experience. Other popular older games, such as League of Legends or StarCraft 2, also show 1.36x to 1.48x improvements at 1080p.

The Arc-series graphics cards are optimized for modern APIs such as DirectX 12 or Vulkan. However, they have struggled with older APIs such as DX11 and DX10.

This was solved by running older APIs through DXVK (a Vulkan-based translation layer), which improves performance. Intel may be using this translation layer to increase performance for older titles. Intel’s website already has the latest driver version 3953 available for download.