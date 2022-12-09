Google is Now Officially Registered as a Company in Pakistan

American tech giant Google has registered itself as a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Sources exclusively told ProPakistani that the SECP has issued a certificate of registration to Google under Section 435 of the Companies Act 2017.

According to documents available to ProPakistani, Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has been registered under the Companies Act 2017 for establishing a liaison office in Pakistan.

According to sources, Google after registration with SECP will start its operations in Pakistan very soon. A delegation from Google is coming to Pakistan next week, will meet the Pakistani authorities and discuss its operations in Pakistan.

Sources say that the Ministry of I&T was in touch with international companies and was trying hard to bring them to Pakistan, but these companies were reluctant to come to Pakistan due to political instability.

There has been a breakthrough in this regard and first Google and then Tik Tok has agreed to set up an office in Pakistan, while the talks between the Ministry of IT and Telecom are ongoing with Facebook.

The officials of the Ministry of IT are hopeful that Google will establish its office in Pakistan in the next few days. According to MoITT officials, Google in recent years has launched several initiatives in Pakistan.

In September Google launched career certification to offer flexible learning paths to all Pakistanis. In June 2022, Google launched a suicide hotline in Pakistan in order to tackle suicidal cases and mental health issues.

The MoITT official said Google’s registration as a company in Pakistan is a good sign. Google is investing $ 3.5 million for the Google certification program. The registration with SECP means that the company wants to invest more in Pakistan. Ministry of IT and Telecom welcomes Google in Pakistan & MoITT will provide full support to Pakistan.