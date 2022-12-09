SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Remains Flat

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended December 8, recorded no change on average.

However, an increase was observed in the prices of food items including onions (8.74 percent), bananas (2.36 percent), rice basmati broken (2.22 percent), eggs (1.98 percent), sugar (1.17 percent) and non-food item LPG (2.47 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

ALSO READ SBP Discontinues Monthly Inflation Snapshots

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 30.66 percent mainly due to an increase in prices of onions (422.57 percent), diesel (64.57 percent, tea lipton (62.61 percent), salt powdered (57.35 percent), eggs (55.28 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent, bananas (50.58 percent), tomatoes (49.04 percent), pulse gram (48.06 percent), pulse moong (45.44 percent), mustard oil (42.96 percent) and pulse mash (39.98 percent), while the decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (40.90 percent), gur (4.76 percent) and electricity for q1 (2.67 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 218.52 points against 218.51 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06 percent) items increased, 08 (15.69 percent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 remained the same, for Rs17,732-22,888 it decreased by 0.02 percent while for Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.01 percent and 0.01 percent respectively.

ALSO READ Prices of Onions Could Skyrocket as Containers Remain Stuck at Karachi Port

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include onions (8.74 percent), LPG (7.71 percent), bananas (2.36 percent), rice basmati broken (2.22 percent), eggs (1.98 percent), matchbox each (1.95 percent), salt powdered (1.33 percent), sugar (1.17 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.85 percent), pulse moong (0.77 percent), energy saver (0.71 percent), shirting (0.46 percent), powdered milk nido (0.35 percent), garlic (0.32 percent), pulse mash (0.31 percent), sufi washing soap (0.28 percent), tea prepared (0.14 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.13 percent), gur (0.12 percent), milk fresh (0.12 percent), curd (0.09 percent), mustard oil (0.04 percent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.02 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (25.48 percent), chicken (3.70 percent), potatoes (3.68 percent), pulse masoor (0.38 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.32 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.32 percent), pulse gram (0.30 percent) and vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.28 percent).