‘Cricket Da Pawa, Babar Lawa’ Poster Goes Viral Social on Media

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, came up with yet another scintillating half-century in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against England in Multan.

After restricting the Ben Stokes-led side to 281 runs on the first day of the match, the home side also lost early wickets, but Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel stitched a 91 runs partnership in the middle.

Meanwhile, one of the spectators was spotted in the stadium appreciating Babar Azam’s crucial 75 runs knock while holding a poster with Pakistan’s latest social media hit.

In a viral photo, a fan can be seen raising a banner inscribed with the hilarious content that is trending on social media in Pakistan these days, ‘Cricket Da Pawa, Babar Lawa.’

It is worth noting that Akhtar, a Lahore-based businessman, recently had a video go viral on social media in which he chanted ‘Lahore Da Pawa, Akhtar Lawa.’

Even Westerners from the United Kingdom and Australia have also posted videos of Akhtar Lawa speaking in their English-Punjabi accents, which are hilarious to watch.

Talking about the match, the visiting side bowled out the home side on 202 runs after the wickets fell in the first session of day two, taking a 79-run lead in the second innings.