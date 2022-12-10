Abrar Ahmed Reveals Conversation With Sarfaraz Ahmed Before Dream Debut

Leg spinner, Abrar Ahmed, has revealed a conversation he had with former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, before the start of the second Test match against England in Multan.

The mystery spinner made his red-ball debut in a fantastic style, taking seven wickets, including five in the first session, to restrict a strong England batting unit to 281 runs in their first innings.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the day first, the 24-year-old cricketer said that Sarfaraz advised him not to worry. “You need to play the same way you played for Sindh, and you will get success,” Sarfaraz told Abrar.

Abrar Ahmed rose to prominence after a stellar performance in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 43 wickets in seven matches.

Under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Karachi-born cricketer represented Sindh in the domestic circuit, where they won the National T20 and also played outstanding cricket in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.