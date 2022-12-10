Over 200 Nominees Presented Their Projects at APICTA 2022

More than 200 nominees from different countries of the Asia Pacific region have presented their projects to the jury of the 21st Asia and Pacific ICT Alliances (APICTA) Awards being held in Pakistan for the first time.

As many as 150 foreign delegates from 16 economies including Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand, etc are participating in person at APICTA awards in Islamabad

On the second day, 64 experienced IT professionals judged various projects of participating companies to select winners based on live presentations and demonstrations of specialized work.

The projects have been designed in different fields including EdTech, HealthTech, Fintech, AgriTech, Marketing and Services sectors, etc.

The event showcased a vibrant cultural evening allowing showcasing of the cultural diversity of the economies under one roof.

The event has been organized by the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) and Tech Destination Pakistan for IT and ITES, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

APICTA is an annual event, also known as OSCARS of the IT industry, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and collaboration in the ICT sector which ultimately benefits the member economies. The event is likely to boost the export of IT and IT-enabled services in Pakistan.

Member IT Junaid Imam MoITT, Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Usman Nasir former MD PSEB, Convener APICTA Badar Khushnood, Chief Judge Dr. Shoab A. Khan, Members of Central Executive Committee of [email protected] and Project Director Hira Zainab deserve a special mention for facilitating, organizing and executing an excellent event.

The winners of the APICTA Awards would be announced in a closing ceremony being held on 11 December at the Air University Auditorium where 26 winning teams from the region would be given shields and prizes.

Pakistan IT’s exports surged to over $2.6 billion in the closing financial year. The event is likely to boost the export of IT and IT-enabled services in Pakistan.