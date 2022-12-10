Punjab University Launches Online Fee Payment Facility for Students

Students are required to visit and stand in long queues at bank branches to submit fees for various services of Punjab University.

However, this is going to change soon as Punjab University has finally announced that its students can submit fees online, reported 24News on Saturday.

ALSO READ Becoming a Doctor From Isra University Costs a Whopping Rs. 1 Crore

Last month, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore introduced an online fee payment facility in order to facilitate the students.

BISE Lahore is now live on HBL-1 Bill Solution. Students/parents can now make payments including fee submission by using any bank application/branch counter by adding “1001145011” before the challan number.

ALSO READ Lahore’s Private Schools Are Forcing Students to Come Despite Smog

Earlier this year in July, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) also integrated an e-payment facility in its job application portal in order to facilitate the candidates.

Previously, aspirants were required to visit their nearest National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch to submit fees for jobs announced by the PPSC.