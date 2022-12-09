Becoming a Doctor From Isra University Costs a Whopping Rs. 1 Crore

Doctor is one of the most desired professions in the country. There are only a few private institutes that are credible, but they charge a hefty amount from students.

One such institute is Isra University. According to the fee structure available on its website, an MBBS program costs nearly Rs. 10 million while a BDS program costs nearly Rs. 6 million.

A breakdown of the five-year MBBS program shows that students are required to pay Rs. 1,772,256 in Year 1, Rs. 1,838,981 in Year 2, Rs. 1,967,710 in Year 3, Rs. 2,105,449 in Year 4, and Rs. 2,252,830 in last year.

The total amount adds up to Rs. 9,937,226 for a five-year MBBS program. Besides, the monthly hostel charges are up to Rs. 25,000, while food and transport charges are up to Rs. 10,000 each. Another Rs. 20,000 yearly is to be paid on account of health insurance.

Details of the four-year BDS program show that students are required to pay Rs. 1,374,882 in Year 1, Rs. 1,438,241 in Year 2, Rs. 1,538,918 in Year 3, and Rs. 1,646,643 in Year 4.

The total amount adds up to Rs. 5,998,684. The monthly hostel, mess food, and transport charges for the BDS program are similar to the MBBS program. The yearly health insurance charges are also the same.

Besides, foreign students are required to pay $79,125 for MBBS and BDS programs. Overseas Pakistani and dual national students are required to pay $63,600 for MBBS and BDS programs. They must pay the same monthly hostel, mess food, and transport, and yearly health insurance charges as local students.