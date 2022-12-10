Lahore’s Private Schools Are Forcing Students to Come Despite Smog

Private schools are known for violating official orders. Lahore’s private schools have done just that as they are reportedly flouting the order of three holidays per week.

According to reports, students have been forced to come to schools on Friday and Saturday despite the Punjab government’s notification that educational institutes in Lahore will remain closed on these two days.

Earlier this week, Punjab officially notified three weekly holidays for schools in Lahore amid the prevailing smog. The three holidays per week will remain effective until further notice.

School Education Department (SED) issued a notification, stating that all public and private schools in Lahore will remain closed every Friday and Saturday. The official Sunday holiday will count as the third holiday.

Lahore High Court (LHC) originally directed the provincial government to notify the closure of schools during a hearing of a case regarding the worsening smog situation in Punjab, particularly in Lahore.

Besides, on the orders of LHC, earlier this week, Punjab also officially notified work-from-home (WFH) for the entire private sector in Lahore.

“All private offices being operated by companies, private sector entities, and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation shall remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, with effect from 7 December 2022 until 15 January 2023. However, their staff may work from home,” an official notification stated.