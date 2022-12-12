Fatal Crash Likely at Lahore Airport Due to Mysterious Outage of GPS Signals

A fatal disaster is impending at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport as multiple pilots have reported disruption of GPS signals, raising serious questions over Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) seriousness about passenger safety once again.

GPS technology holds immense importance in the aviation industry. It is used to determine the accurate position for all phases of a flight. Pilots can miscalculate landing in case of disruption of GPS signals.

According to reports, several pilots have complained that GPS signals are being lost about 150 nautical miles away from the airport, causing serious difficulties in making a safe landing.

Over the past several days, 7 aircraft have reported the same problem. A flight coming from Abu Dhabi was the latest to face disruption of GPS signal on 8 December.

Pilots of both local and international airlines have collectively filed a complaint to the CAA, requesting the authority to take immediate action and rectify the problem.

Last week, CAA released data for bird strike incidents at all airports in the country, revealing that Lahore airport is the most dangerous when it comes to bird strikes.

Official statistics from CAA revealed that overall 111 bird strike incidents were reported from June to November 2022, of which 35 occurred at Lahore airport.

Via: Tribune