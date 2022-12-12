Passengers Spend Night Standing in Queue as Immigration Staff Goes Home Early

Pakistani airports are known to offer bizarre spectacles to passengers. From COVID-19-infected passengers evading isolation to officials letting through drugs in exchange for money, there is never a dull day at Pakistani airports.

A similar visual was witnessed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport in the early hours of Monday when passengers of Qatar Airways flight QR-600 were forced to languish in immigration queues for a strange reason.

According to details, flight QR-600 took off from Doha’s Hamad International Airport at 8:32 PM and landed in Peshawar at 1:41 AM. To the passengers’ surprise, there was no immigration staff at the airport to facilitate their arrival.

The helpless passengers, including women, children, and the elderly, stood in the immigration queue for hours, thinking that the immigration staff probably wasn’t informed about this flight.

Earlier this month, another video went viral on social media platforms, showing Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel asking for a bribe from a passenger for allegedly allowing him to smuggle drugs in his luggage at the Islamabad International Airport.

After receiving strong backlash, ANF launched a probe into the incident, suspending the involved officers till the completion of the investigation.