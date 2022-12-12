Govt Makes it Easier For Retired Officers to Get an Arms License

The federal cabinet has given approval to the proposal of granting arms licenses to retired civil servants just like officers of the armed forces.

According to Business Recorder, the cabinet finalized the decision in its meeting that took place towards the end of last month. The meeting discussed the minutes of the Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) which also included the draft of “Pakistan Arms Rules 2022.”

During the meeting, the cabinet noted that fees for the issuance and renewal of arms licenses has been raised massively and agreed to rationalize it. It also decided to enable civil servants to get arms licenses like armed forces’ officers.

The cabinet approved the minutes of the CCLC decision on the draft of “Pakistan Arms Rules 2022” with the following guidelines: