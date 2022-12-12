Rs. 15 Crore Fine Imposed on Culprits in Notorious Bentley Case

All individuals involved in the theft of a Bentley Mulsanne have been found guilty by the Collectorate of Customs Adjudication-I (CCA-I), which has also imposed heavy fines on them.

CCA-I has declared Navaid Yamin, one of the accused in the case, as a habitual offender. A similar case is registered against him where a Range Rover stolen from the UK was recovered from his apartment.

According to CCA-I’s judgment, Rs. 15,000,000 fine has been imposed on Navaid Yameen. Naveed Bilwani and Jameel Shafi, two other accused, have been charged with a penalty of Rs. 133,621,601.

Earlier this September, the recovery of a stolen Bentley Mulsanne from Pakistan sparked intrigue among enthusiasts and the public. The luxury car was stolen from the UK and recovered from Karachi’s DHA.

Navaid Yamin sold the car to Jamil Shafi through his frontman Naveed Bilwani for an amount of Rs. 37,515,650. The luxury limo was imported from the UK in 2019 by a Bulgarian envoy stationed in Islamabad. The car was registered in the name of H. E. Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov, a Bulgarian envoy.

Naveed Bilwani and Jamil Shafi were arrested initially, who nominated Navaid Yamin. Authorities had previously tried to impound the vehicle but were unsuccessful due to intervention from Bulgarian Embassy.

ALSO READ Govt Forms New Anti-Smog Squad as Air Quality Continues to Deteriorate

The Embassy stated,

Navaid Yamin was the service staff of the mission since 2019 in terms of Act IX of 1972 Diplomatic and Consular Privileges Act, 1972. He [Yamin] is providing all kind of services to our mission at Islamabad including but not limited to importation of Diplomatic Goods from abroad and is rendering such services at our mission. Being service staff we have allowed him to use our vehicle i.e. Mulsanne V8.

However, CCA-I has established that Navaid Yamin intentionally sold the car to Jamil Shafi through Naveed Bilwani. The CCA-I has also found that the stolen car was smuggled under a diplomatic scheme.