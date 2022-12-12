Pakistan Officially Out of Race for 2023 World Test Championship Title

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the final of the 2023 World Test Championship have diminished after the Men in Green suffered a defeat against England in the second Test of the three-match series.

England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series as they secured their first Test series win in Pakistan in over 22 years. Pakistan’s shambolic loss in the series resulted in them moving down the World Test Championship points table as England overtook them in the fifth spot.

The loss also resulted in Pakistan crashing out of the running to qualify for next year’s final even if they win their remaining three matches in the competition. Pakistan still has to play the third Test match of the series against England before hosting New Zealand for a two-match Test series later in the year.

Pakistan has only won four out of 13 matches so far in the competition while drawing two and losing five, including two losses to England and one against Australia on home soil.

Elsewhere, Australia occupies the top spot after 2-0 series win against West Indies while South Africa is rooted at the second spot with 60% points after six wins in 10 matches.

Here is the updated World Test Championship points table: