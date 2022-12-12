IT Minister Seeks OIC’s Cooperation in Emerging Technologies

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that Pakistan would like to further strengthen its strategic partnership with OIC and seek its cooperation in emerging technologies.

A delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) led by Ambassador Askar Musinov, Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology called on the minister on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and cooperation between Pakistan and OIC in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sphere were discussed during the meeting.

While talking to the delegation, the IT minister said that Pakistan would like to seek OIC’s cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, internet of things, big data, cloud services, and robotics.

He said that it is highly commendable that OIC is facilitating joint efforts to develop a digital economy and accelerate digital transformation in member states.

Haque said that Pakistan is investing heavily in the development of a knowledge-based economy and digitally empowered society through the use and adoption of inclusive, affordable, and sustainable technology.

The minister said that the importance of ICT in the development and economic growth of Pakistan is vital and the government is working closely with the ICT sector to implement policies that will energize both technology exports and domestic technology adoption.

Haque noted that Pakistan ranked as the second most financially attractive location in the world for offshore outsourcing services, according to 2021 Kearney’s Global Services Location Index.

The OIC delegation lauded the steps taken by the Pakistani government for the development of the IT and telecom sector.