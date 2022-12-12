IT Ministry Planning Mega Event in March 2023 for Rebranding Tech Industry

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication along with the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing a mega event in March.

According to MoITT officials, the 3-day event for branding of Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sector will be held in Expo Center Lahore in March next year.

ALSO READ TransferWise Was Briefly Inaccessible in Pakistan [Updated]

According to the official, the three-day event will be held from 16th to 18th March 2023. Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEP) and Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) are looking after the arrangements for this event. Registration has been started for the event and it is expected that more than 200 foreign delegates will participate in this event.

All three floors of Expo Center Lahore have been booked for the event. All three halls have been divided into startup booths, e-commerce, fintech, artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain, the internet of things, robotics, health tech, gaming and animation, business progress outreach, system integration, logistic tech, and other sections.

According to MoITT officials, the purpose of the mega event is to brand the Pakistani IT and Telecommunication sector. Pakistan has huge potential with 2nd fastest growing freelancing market in the world, it is a hub of more than 600,000 IT professionals, 25K IT graduates and Engineers per year, and 231 HEC-recognized universities.

ALSO READ KeepTruckin (Motive) Lays Off Hundreds of Employees Shortly After Rebranding

According to MoITT sources, this event will be an important milestone in terms of investment in Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sectors. In this event, global companies will be taken into confidence about investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been ranked among the top 10 countries for an improving business landscape globally. Pakistan’s ranking in the starting business indicator has improved from 130 to 72. The IT industry in Pakistan is among the top 5 net exporters of the country, the sources said.