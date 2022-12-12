Google Delegation Arrives in Pakistan

A delegation of American tech giant Google has arrived in Pakistan and will meet Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Sources told ProPakistani that the delegation will also meet the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman retired Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa among other key officials.

The IT minister said the delegation will discuss the opening of a liaison office in Pakistan, and will also hold talks regarding investment in Pakistan. “The Google team will discuss the opening of a dedicated office in the country. By opening the office, they will get to know the culture and traditions of Pakistan,” said the IT minister.

The minister highlighted how platforms like Google, Facebook, and others earn hundreds of millions of rupees from Pakistan. “They should set up an office in Pakistan and employ the youth. In case of any dispute, we can refer to this office and discuss the matter. Moreover, we can get content against the country, religion, and culture deleted from these platforms,” he added.

The world’s largest search engine made headlines in Pakistan last week when ProPakistani confirmed that Google had registered itself as a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Under Section 435 of the Companies Act 2017, Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has been registered under the Companies Act 2017 for establishing a liaison office in Pakistan.