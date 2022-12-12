Lahoris Throng to Zameen.com’s Family Gala at Beach Resort by Icon

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently organized a family gala at the project site of Beach Resort by Icon.

The attendees received an in-depth analysis of the benefits of investing in the project, while a range of entertainment activities had also been planned for families and children.

These included a magic show, jumping castle, and face painting activity. Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion, and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, while Icon Developers’ Director Sheikh Shakeel, Managing Director Kashif Javaid, Project Director Mohammad Affan and other stakeholders were also in attendance.

With extraordinary scope and location, Beach Resort by Icon is bound to become one of Lahore’s most successful vertical projects that have been introduced in recent years.

On top of that, the project has been approved by the TMA.

The project’s prime location and easy installment plan make it an excellent investment opportunity for serious buyers and investors.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com had always strived to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects, along with opportunities for family entertainment, and that the ongoing event was yet another example of this commitment.

Beach Resort by Icon’s stakeholders showed faith and trust in Zameen.com for the success of the project.

The public’s interest in the project is rising day by day due to its prime location, international standard amenities and facilities, and the fact that Zameen.com is the project’s marketing partner.