Luxurious Green Line Passenger Train to Begin Operations by December 20th

Pakistan Railways is expected to begin running the Green Line Passenger Train on December 20 as a quality service to passengers while also earning income for the railway department.

According to a Ministry of Railways official, the train would include two AC parlors, five AC Business carriages, six AC Standard carriages, and four to five economy-class coaches.

ALSO READ Abbottabad Jail Gets New Library and Computer Lab for Prisoners

He indicated that the decision was made in accordance with the orders of Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, who desired the finest possible preparations for the Green Line Train passengers.

According to the official, the minister also asked the person in charge to reduce the journey duration of the Green Line from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours, which would restore passenger trust.

He went on to say that it has also been agreed to provide the greatest travel services on the Green Line train, such as high-quality cuisine and keeping ticket prices low. A separate LCD will also be put on each seat of the AC Parlor, allowing passengers to watch their favorite films using headphones.

In response to a query, he remarked that Pakistan Railways will also hasten operations to enhance services in passenger trains at important railway stations by incorporating the private sector, which would aid in addressing mounting challenges, particularly those linked to cleanliness.

ALSO READ Number of Journalists Killed in 2022 Sounds Alarm Bells for Media Industry

The general hygiene services on trains and at key stations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Khanewal, Sukkur, Sahiwal, Multan, and Bahawalpur, according to the department, were not up to the mark.

He stated that by hiring private sector services on a priority basis, the hygienic conditions at stations and on trains may be addressed, restoring customers’ trust in the department.