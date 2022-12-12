Abbottabad Jail Gets New Library and Computer Lab for Prisoners

Inspector General (IG) of Prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Saadat Hassan, has inaugurated a library and a computer lab at Abbottabad prison in an effort to rehabilitate prisoners and engage them in productive activities.

During the inauguration ceremony, the IG Prisons stressed that such projects will not only promote the positive role of the prison authorities but will also support prisoners in doing something meaningful.

SP Muhammad Hamid, DSP Syed Zail-ul-Arifin Shah, and ASP Malak Aman attended the inauguration event.

In addition, the IG Prisons lauded the prison administration’s welfare initiatives and said that the jail will transform into a learning space following the launch of such facilities.

According to an official statement from IG Prisons, the project is part of rehabilitation programs, which are aimed at helping inmates become productive members of society.

In addition, the SP Prisons, Muhammad Hamid, stated that a tailoring program for prisoners was introduced this year from March to June in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTEC). He revealed that 29 inmates registered for the training, with 23 completing it successfully.

