Pakistan Loses Home Series Against England After 22 Years

England registered a historic Test series win against Pakistan on their first tour of the country since 2005 as they won the second Test match in Multan by 26 runs. This was England’s first Test series win in the country in 22 years as they previously won a Test series in Pakistan in 2000. This is England’s third Test series win in Pakistan in history.

Nasser Hussain-led England side had defeated Pakistan 1-0 in a three-match series on their tour of the country in 2000. Pakistan then went on to defeat England 2-0 in the next Test series in the country in 2005.

Since then, Pakistan had played their home matches in UAE, where they went undefeated against England on their two-Test tours in 2012 and 2015.

Pakistan had no answer in front of a strong English side as they lost the first two matches of the three-match series. The Multan Test provided some classic moments throughout the match as the Men in Green were unable to chase down a target of 355 runs despite a solid fightback from Saud Shakeel, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Nawaz.

English bowlers struck at regular intervals as they restricted Pakistan to 328 in the final innings of the second Test match. The Three Lions will be aiming to complete a whitewash as the two teams face off in the final Test match at Karachi on 17 December.

Here’s England’s Test series record against Pakistan in Pakistan: (all 3 match series)

Year Series Result Winner 1961/62 1-0 England 1968/69 0-0 Drawn 1972/73 0-0 Drawn 1977/78 0-0 Drawn 1983/84 1-0 Pakistan 1987/88 1-0 Pakistan 2000/01 1-0 England 2005/06 2-0 Pakistan 2022/23 2-0* England

*one match left to play