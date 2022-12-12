Fans Rally Behind Babar Azam After Shameful Multan Incident [Video]

Cricket fans expressed their support for Babar Azam on social media after he received unwarranted criticism from some spectators on the third day of the second Test match against England in Multan.

The all-format captain was bowled out by right-arm pacer, Ollie Robinson, on a nearly unplayable delivery in the second innings, dealing a major blow to the home side at a critical time of the game.

When the 28-year-old batter was leaving the ground, some cricket fans expressed their anger by raising inappropriate slogans against him and referring to him as ‘Zimbabar’.

Pak Batsman Babar Azam was Booed by the Crowd in Multan,cricket fans were chanting “ZimBabar” and “Ghante Ka king”after he was dismissed for 1 Run against England. shameful act pic.twitter.com/WktAlu8KJk — Ravi Ranjan (@RaviRanjanIn) December 12, 2022

Cricket fans across the globe reacted quickly to the incident by starting a social media trend to show their support for the right-hander, who scored a fantastic half-century in the first innings of the match.

With 75 runs off 95 balls in the first innings, the Lahore-born cricketer moved to third place on the list of the leading run scorers in the ongoing ICC Test Championship 2021-23.

The right-hander is also the only batter to have scored more than 2,000 runs across formats in the current year, and the only batter in the top five batters in the ICC batting rankings across formats.

EXCLUSIVE: Amidst chants against Babar Azam by a section of fans in Multan earlier today, Pakistan team's red-ball and white-ball squad members have offered him full support. Babar's captaincy has no threat, tomorrow's result or the series result won't have any impact. #PAKvENG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 11, 2022

If Babar Azam thinks, I agree.

If Babar Azam speaks, I listen.

If Babar Azam succeeds, I'm happy.

If the world is against Babar Azam, I am against the world.

If Babar Azam has 7 billion fans, I am one of them.

If Babar Azam has no fan, it’s because I am dead. pic.twitter.com/JUDlPlcpnI — Sim.🇵🇰 (@thepctvibes) December 11, 2022

If you can't stand with someone in their rough patch, you have no right to support them when they're doing well. Babar Azam is a generational talent ✨ And it isn't even a patch. He's averaging 75 in Tests in Pakistan, he's scored 877 runs at an ave of 67 in 2022. #PAKvENG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 11, 2022

Very much disappointed by Multan crowd. How could u do that to Babar ? Respect your Captain, he is Pride of Pakistan. Ask other Teams how badly they wish a Babar Azam in their team.#BabarAzam𓃵 #MultanTest — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) December 11, 2022

Commentator : I have no often seen Dale Steyn treated like this. Babar Azam. Lovely to watch. Pure Class and Talent. GOAT. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hryREK3X5R — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 6, 2022

Zabardast #BabarAzam

Congratulations for yet another superb century.

Genuine technique, temperament, versatility & talent – Babar Azam it is.

An exceptional batsman masha'ALLAH. @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/62u2RPuXGS — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) December 3, 2022

What a moment! 👏👏👏 Babar Azam has cruised to his 8th Test 💯 and the crowd are in raptures! 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASmyNJHVtm — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 3, 2022

بلاشبہ بابر اعظم ایک بڑا بیٹر ہے اگر جلدی آؤٹ ہوگیا تو ملتان میں تماشائیوں کی جانب سے ZIMBABER ZIMBABER کے نعرے لگانا انتہائی نامناسب اور قابل مذمت عمل ہے۔

ویسے یہ نعرے لگانے کا مطلب کیا ہے ؟؟؟ مجھے تو سمجھ نہیں آیا یہ فضول نعرہ۔ pic.twitter.com/bJGpYg21TM — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 11, 2022