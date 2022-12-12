Fans Rally Behind Babar Azam After Shameful Multan Incident [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 12, 2022 | 10:44 am

Cricket fans expressed their support for Babar Azam on social media after he received unwarranted criticism from some spectators on the third day of the second Test match against England in Multan.

The all-format captain was bowled out by right-arm pacer, Ollie Robinson, on a nearly unplayable delivery in the second innings, dealing a major blow to the home side at a critical time of the game.

ALSO READ

When the 28-year-old batter was leaving the ground, some cricket fans expressed their anger by raising inappropriate slogans against him and referring to him as ‘Zimbabar’.

Cricket fans across the globe reacted quickly to the incident by starting a social media trend to show their support for the right-hander, who scored a fantastic half-century in the first innings of the match.

With 75 runs off 95 balls in the first innings, the Lahore-born cricketer moved to third place on the list of the leading run scorers in the ongoing ICC Test Championship 2021-23.

ALSO READ

The right-hander is also the only batter to have scored more than 2,000 runs across formats in the current year, and the only batter in the top five batters in the ICC batting rankings across formats.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Saudi Airlines Loses Mahira Khan’s Bag
Read more in lens

proproperty

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway’s Groundbreaking Gets Postponed
Read more in proproperty
close
>