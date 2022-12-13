Faysal Bank Declared ‘Best Islamic Retail Bank in Pakistan’

In recognition of its continued focus on offering innovative Islamic retail banking products and services, Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) was recently conferred the title of Best Islamic Retail Bank in Pakistan 2022 at the 8th Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) organized by Cambridge IFA in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Commenting on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, said, “Alhamdulillah, We are humbled. This global recognition is because of the excellence achieved through belief, dedication, commitment and concerted efforts by the entire Faysal Bank team.”

“It is due to the trust of our customers, who believe in our values and services as a leading Islamic Bank. We owe it to our Board of Directors for their strategic guidance and support. It is the beginning of our new journey as a full Islamic Bank…many more to come, Insha’Allah,” he added.

FBL carries the highest local Sharia rating of SCFR1 by the International Islamic Rating Agency (IIRA) and provides one of the best and widest ranges of Shariah-compliant banking products and services to meet their customer’s Halal banking needs with convenience.

With an expanding network of almost 700 Islamic branches, Faysal Bank has a footprint in 253 cities/towns across Pakistan.