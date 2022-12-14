Another Ex-Captain Wants Sarfaraz to Replace Rizwan

Former captain, Mohammad Hafeez, believes Pakistan has a replacement in the current Test squad if wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, fails to perform well in the ongoing historic series.

Hafeez, while speaking to the media, said that Sarfaraz Ahmed deserves a chance in the playing 11 as he has been with the national squad for the last three years without getting to play.

Red-ball vice-captain has been in the headlines for his poor performance in the first two Tests against England in Rawalpindi and Multan, scoring 115 runs in four innings at an average of 28.75.

The former captain went on to say that if the Peshawar-born cricketer consistently fails to deliver in red-ball cricket, management and the captain should consider Sarfaraz Ahmad.

So far, Mohammad Rizwan has played seven Test matches this year and scored 375 runs at an average of 34.09, including a century. He has played five of the seven matches at home.

After Pakistan was defeated in the second Test in Multan, Hafeez slammed PCB for not including Sarfaraz in the team and wrote on his Twitter that he will bring experience to the side.

It is pertinent to mention here that the home side will lock horns against Ben Stokes-led England in the last match of the Test series at National Bank cricket Arena, Karachi on December 17.