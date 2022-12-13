Sharjeel Khan’s Stunning Body Transformation Shocks Internet [Pictures]

Published Dec 13, 2022

Sharjeel Khan has stunned the internet with his body transformation after regularly missing out on opportunities due to poor fitness ever since the start of his career.

The left-handed batter has always faced criticism for his poor fitness. Although the hard-hitting batter is among the most successful batters in the Pakistan Super League, he has been ignored by the selectors for the national squad because of his fitness issues.

After Babar Azam suggested Sharjeel Khan improve his fitness, the left-hander has worked to transform his body. In the recent pictures from the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Sharjeel Khan looked surprisingly fitter than before. The internet was shocked to see the batter’s new look as he seems to have lost a lot of weight.

Since Sharjeel Khan has now visibly improved his fitness levels, the fans are hoping to see him perform excellently in the upcoming PSL 8, paving his way to the national side.

