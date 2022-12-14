Lahore May Ban Cars And Bikes on MM Alam Road

MM Alam Road is among the most popular public places in Lahore. Being home to various eateries and shopping plazas, the road is packed with hundreds of vehicles at a time. Consequently, it is susceptible to big traffic jams.

To address the issue, Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has proposed making MM Alam Road a walkway for pedestrians. During their visit to MM Alam Road, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Assad Malhi and other senior officials discussed the operational aspects of the project.

CTO stated that the department is currently assessing the feasibility of converting MM Alam Road into a walkway or one-way street. He elaborated:

We have proposed to open it for traffic from Hussain Chowk towards Mini Market while closing it from Mini Market towards Hussain Chowk.

CTO stated that the plan is to eventually have MM Alam Road become a fully car-free zone. He added that this change will gradually resolve the traffic jam issue during the busiest hours.

CTO added that the public will use parking lots in front of plazas and cover the rest of the journey to their destination by foot. He added: