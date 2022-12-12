Lahore Traffic Police Starts Crackdown With Huge Fine on Drivers Without a Licence

The City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has decided to take stern action against drivers without a valid license in a bid to minimize traffic offenses across the city.

CTPL’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Asad Malhi, warned individuals who do not have a valid driving license that they would be fined Rs. 2,000.

Furthermore, he announced that DHA and Arfa Karim Driving License Centers are open for citizens so they can apply for or renew their driving licenses.

Meanwhile, Smart Licensing Center in Manawan Lines will be open round the clock to keep citizens from being penalized, he added.

Earlier, Punjab’s Inspector General (IGP), Faisal Shahkar, launched the City Traffic Police Lahore’s (CTPL) Smart 24/7 Licensing Center at Manawan Lines in September.

During the inauguration ceremony, IGP Shahkar said that the Punjab Police’s top priority is to provide driving licenses to citizens and to also promote strict adherence to traffic rules.

Moreover, he ordered the authorities to simplify the license issuance process and to provide other facilities transparently using modern technology.