PCB Set to Make $3 Million Every Year With New Deal for Pakistan Junior League

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has signed a 20-year contract with a major commercial partner company to secure the future of his dream project, the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Under this MoU, the company will have the option to sell most of the rights, including commercial and production rights, and the board may face legal action if it breaches the agreement in the future.

ALSO READ PSL Promises to be Bigger as 79 International Superstars Sign Up for Diamond Category

However, the board has not shared any additional details on this development, and when contacted by the media, PCB Director Media, Sami Ul Hasan, did not consider it appropriate to respond.

It is worth noting that following the inaugural edition, the PJL was thought to be a flop show in the cricket fraternity.

ALSO READ Another Ex-Captain Wants Sarfaraz to Replace Rizwan

During the inaugural edition held in October, the board faced numerous challenges in selling title sponsorships, including franchises, forcing PCB to keep the rights of the teams.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the agreement will be effective from the first edition, which cost Rs. 80 crores to Rs. 1 billion, and now, the board may get up to $3 million annually with the new deal.

Via Express