79 Superstars From SA, England, Australia and WI in Diamond Category for PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of international players available for selection in the diamond category in the draft for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the revealed list, the diamond category includes 79 renowned cricketers from the world, who have represented or are currently representing their respective countries in international cricket.

As per the details, Will Jacks of England, Wayne Parnell of South Africa, Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka, and Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh have all been added to the diamond category for the eighth edition.

Renowned Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, West Indies batter, Shae Hope, English cricketer, Liam Dawson, and Sri Lankan spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, have all registered in the diamond category.

The draft for the 2023 edition will be held on December 15 in Karachi, with the tournament taking place between February 9 and March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board revealed the pick order for the drafts, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick followed by Quetta Gladiators and 2021 champions Multan Sultans.

The inaugural ceremony of the eighth edition will be held at Multan Cricket Stadium while the final match of the tournament including all play-off matches will take at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here’s the complete list: