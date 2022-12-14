Qatar Faces Criticism as Another Journalist Suddenly Dies During FIFA World Cup

Following the sudden death of renowned United States sports journalist, Grant Wahl, another journalist died while covering the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar, Gulf News reported.

As per reports, a Qatari photojournalist named Khalid al-Misslam, who worked for Al Kass TV, died while covering the event. The official cause of his death, however, has not been released by the authorities.

Gulf News wrote on Twitter, “Khalid died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.”

It is worth noting that last Friday, Grant Wahl, who was said to have helped build football’s popularity in the United States, collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final match against the Netherlands.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 48-year-old reporter made headlines when he was detained in Qatar on November 21 by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the match between the US and Wales.

Days earlier, Wahl had written, “My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress, and lots of work can do that to you. I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”