Toyota to Launch a More Muscular Variant of Hilux in Thailand

Toyota is planning to diversify its pickup truck lineup in Thailand by launching a more muscular and off-road capable variant of Hilux.

A series of spy shots hint at the imminent arrival of the Hilux Rogue in the Thai car market. Toyota launched the Rogue in Australia in September 2022.

The test unit has widened wheel arches, a taller stance, off-road tires, new wheels, and a few decorative trim pieces on the exterior. All of these improvements can be found in Hilux Rogue, which is a direct competitor to Ford Ranger Raptor.

Details

Hilux Rogue has a similar turbocharged 2.8 liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 201 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with four-wheel-drive and lockable differentials for off-road driving.

The rogue variant features upgrades such as a rear stabilizer bar, 18-inch alloy wheels, and rear ventilated disc brakes. With some minor improvements in the suspension, Toyota Hilux Rogue’s ride height is 20 millimeters higher than other variants, allowing for better ground clearance.

Rogue also has 140 millimeters wider front and rear tracks compared to other variants. The wider footprint allows for better surface grip in this case.

Other improvements include:

Motorized roller cover

Heated front seats

Perforated leather upholstery

360º camera

Trailer wiring harness and tow ball

Nine-speaker premium audio system

Parking sensors, etc.

In Australia, Hilux Rogue costs the equivalent of Rs. 10.7 million, which places it in the premium car category. Regardless, it will likely become popular in any market due to its popularity and high demand.