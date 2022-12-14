Haval H6 Forces Man to Travel 500 KM Thanks to Technical Issue

Haval H6 recently became a hot topic in Pakistan after the launch of its hybrid variant. Following a recent development, it is making headlines once again, albeit in a negative sense.

The latest report from China claims a 2nd generation Haval H6 forcibly took its owner on a long drive due to cruise control failure.

According to the details, the crossover kept cruising at 100 kilometers per hour as the driver couldn’t disengage the cruise control. The report added that after almost 500 kilometers, the vehicle came to a halt as it ran out of fuel.

The driver — named Mr. Lou — was passing through Zhuzhou city when his vehicle’s cruise control got stuck. Lou claimed that he applied the brakes to disengage the feature but it didn’t work.

Lou added that, as a result, he kept on driving for another 500 km until the SUV consumed all fuel. Realizing the direness of the situation, the driver alerted the authorities of a potential emergency.

The issue was brought to the attention of Haval engineers, who stated that the situation was beyond their control. Fortunately, however, the driver eventually came to a stop without harming himself or anyone else.

Although aware of the issue, the automaker has not commented on it and doesn’t know the reason behind the failure. Also, this was reportedly the first and only time that Haval has seen a cruise control malfunction in H6.